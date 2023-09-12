Telangana Man Collects Fare, Steals Government Bus

In a recent incident that unfolded at the Siddipet bus stop, a man made headlines for a daring act of bus theft while passengers were still on board. The Telangana Police announced the arrest of the individual involved in this audacious act.

The episode occurred during a dinner break stop for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus, which was en route from Sircilla to the Jubilee Bus Station. Seizing the opportunity, the accused, noticing the driver’s absence during dinner, boarded the bus and took control of the driver’s seat, making a swift getaway.

Upon discovering the bus missing, the original driver immediately alerted higher authorities. The thief, meanwhile, transported the bus to a location where awaiting passengers intended to travel to Hyderabad. Impersonating the driver, he began collecting fares from passengers, assuring them that the conductor would join later.

As the imposter drove recklessly, passengers grew increasingly suspicious. The situation reached a climax at Jillella Crossroad in the Sircilla district when the bus ran out of fuel. Seizing the moment, the accused hastily abandoned the vehicle and vanished before passengers could comprehend the unfolding drama.

Following a complaint lodged by TSRTC officials, Siddipet police launched an investigation, successfully tracking the bus. Utilizing videos provided by passengers, law enforcement identified and apprehended the culprit. However, additional details regarding the case and the identity of the accused are still pending official announcements from the police.