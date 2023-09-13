11 killed, 15 injured in road accident

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The bus carrying around 60 passengers was going to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat. The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. 5 men and 6 women died on the spot. According to the police, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben — the wife of one Arvind — died in the accident.