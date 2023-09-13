China’s arms exports decline because of poor quality and weak and inconsistent performance

China’s arms exports have experienced a decline due to issues related to poor quality and inconsistent performance. According to a report by Directus cited by ANI on September 13, China’s arms exports have decreased by nearly a quarter over the past decade. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is grappling with problems related to the low quality of its weaponry.

Between 2016 and 2020, China’s arms shipments fell by 7.8% compared to the previous five-year period, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The appeal of Chinese weaponry had increased because it was more affordable than offerings from competitors. Cindy Zheng, a researcher at RAND Corporation, pointed out that China had attracted customers with competitive pricing and financing options, but there were hidden costs, especially when the equipment experienced malfunctions. Zheng noted that a lack of technological compatibility with Chinese military equipment could prove particularly costly.

China is currently providing weapons to more than 53 countries, many of which are not typically markets for major arms suppliers. Alexander Vuving, a professor at the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, highlighted that Chinese-made weapons were not only technologically inferior but also untested on the battlefield.

Myanmar, a significant importer of Chinese arms, expressed concerns about the low accuracy of the radar on Chinese jets and recently grounded these jets due to technical issues. The report revealed that Myanmar paid a high price for these jets, yet they still required repairs four years after delivery.

Nigeria, another importer of Chinese arms, had to send seven out of nine Chengdu F-7 fighters back to Beijing. China’s all-weather ally also encountered problems with Chinese-made navy warships, according to the report.

Collin Koh, a maritime security analyst based in Singapore, pointed out that importing countries had concerns about the absence of combat testing for most Chinese hardware. Another challenge was the political tension that could arise when integrating non-Chinese systems with Chinese-made equipment.