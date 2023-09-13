During searches of railway official’s home, CBI finds cash worth Rs. 2.6 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested KC Joshi, the Principal Chief Material Manager of the North Eastern Railway (NER) in Gorakhpur, on charges of corruption. The probe agency recovered about Rs 2.61 crore in cash during searches conducted at his official and residential premises in Gorakhpur and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The official, who belongs to the Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) batch of 1988, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in a covert operation by the CBI.

After allegations surfaced that the official had asked the owner of a company that provided trucks to the Railways for a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, a case was filed against him.

If the bribe wasn’t paid, the complainant’s company’s registration on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal would be cancelled.

The CBI constructed a trap in response to these accusations and was able to catch the suspect while he was taking the bribe.

For additional legal actions, the railway officer was brought before a court in Lucknow.