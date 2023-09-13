Study: New mothers can see faces in objects where others don’t

Throughout history, humans have displayed a fascinating tendency to perceive familiar faces in unexpected and unrelated objects. This intriguing phenomenon, known as face pareidolia, has captured the curiosity of scientists for many years. Recent research has suggested that this propensity to see faces in inanimate objects may not be a fixed trait in adults but might be heightened in women shortly after giving birth. This intriguing observation has prompted researchers to explore a possible link between this phenomenon and the hormone oxytocin, often referred to as the “love” or “trust” hormone due to its role in social bonding.

The research data collected online propose that our sensitivity to patterns resembling faces may not be static and may change throughout adulthood.

Prior studies have indicated that oxytocin administration can enhance the recognition of certain emotions in facial expressions. To investigate whether oxytocin plays a role in individuals’ sensitivity to recognizing faces in objects, researchers from the University of Queensland and the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia conducted a study.

Postpartum women were targeted as participants since they experience elevated oxytocin levels during this period associated with childbirth.

Participants were presented with 320 images in random order and were asked to rate, on an 11-point scale, how easily they could perceive a face within each image. These images included 32 human faces, 256 inanimate objects with patterns resembling faces, and 32 inanimate objects lacking facial patterns.

The study’s outcomes revealed that all participants easily recognized the images of human faces, while they struggled to perceive faces in the 32 images of inanimate objects without facial patterns. However, women who had recently given birth reported a higher ease in perceiving the 256 illusionary faces compared to pregnant women.

This suggests that the sensitivity to perceiving faces in objects may not remain constant throughout adulthood and could change during early parenthood, potentially as a mechanism to enhance social bonding, possibly influenced by higher oxytocin levels.

While these findings are intriguing, the study has limitations, such as the lack of oxytocin level measurements in participants, leaving room for other factors like anxiety or stress to potentially explain the results. Further research is needed to replicate these findings and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the hormonal and psychological factors involved in face pareidolia.