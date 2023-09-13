The European Union’s Ambassador to India lauds India’s recent G20 Summit as a major achievement

Ugo Astuto, the European Union’s Ambassador to India, has praised India’s recent G20 Summit, recognizing it as a significant accomplishment in global diplomacy.

Astuto commended India’s presidency for its success in “bringing together the international community to make the G20 relevant.”

In an interview with WION, Astuto highlighted the crucial issues addressed during the summit, which encompassed “climate change, digital transition, and the pursuit of sustainable development goals, as well as women’s empowerment.”

He emphasized that these topics received the attention they merited on this esteemed international platform.

One notable outcome of the summit was the admission of the African Union into the G20, a development that Astuto described as “a major positive development.”

He expressed confidence that the participation of the African Union would enhance the discussions and decisions within the G20.

Reflecting on the European Union’s role in achieving consensus during the summit, Astuto stated, “We must all collaborate to pursue sustainable development goals, setting an example.”

Regarding his tenure as the EU Ambassador to India, Astuto highlighted key milestones, including the decision to “resume negotiations for a free trade agreement.”

He also mentioned the establishment of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC), characterizing these initiatives as significant strides in advancing the EU-India strategic partnership.