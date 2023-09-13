UAE introduces updated version of Al Hosn app

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE has launched an updated version of AlHosn app. The upgraded app includes comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth till they turn 18. AlHosn app is the digital healthcare platform for vaccinations in the UAE.

According to MoHAP, the updated app offers a wide range of digital solutions that help families monitor their children’s vaccination status. It will facilitate access to children’s vaccination records as per the National Immunisation Programme.

The UAE government mandates vaccinations to children from the time they are born to the time they reach Grade 11. These include vaccines against tuberculosis, hepatitis B, polio and tetanus, among others.