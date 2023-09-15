Jaahnavi Kandula, student who was killed by a speeding police car to be awarded her degree posthumously

Northeastern University, where 23-year-old student Jaahnavi Kandula was studying before she was killed by a speeding police car, has announced that she will be posthumously awarded her degree. This decision comes in the wake of the release of police footage in which an officer can be heard making insensitive remarks about her death, stating that her life had “little value.” Jaahnavi was scheduled to receive her master’s degree in Information Systems in December.

The university issued a statement on its website, confirming that the posthumous degree will be presented to Jaahnavi’s family. The statement quoted Dean Dave Thurman, who mentioned that everyone on campus cherished her infectious personality, bubbly laugh, and sense of humor. Her tragic loss is deeply felt by students, staff, and faculty.

Jaahnavi was struck by a police car while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing. The police car was traveling at nearly 120 kmph, and the impact flung Jaahnavi about 100 feet away. Despite being rushed to a medical center, she succumbed to her injuries.

Seattle Police recently released body-cam footage that captured a police officer, also serving as the vice-president of the police union, making callous remarks and laughing about Jaahnavi’s death. This incident has sparked strong reactions in both India and the United States, prompting the Indian government to contact US authorities to request a thorough investigation.

In its online statement, the university acknowledged the impact of the police video on Jaahnavi’s friends, loved ones, and the broader Indian student community. The university expressed solidarity with the affected community and expects ongoing investigations to bring justice and accountability to the situation.