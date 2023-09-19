Homemade Vanilla Chai Recipe for your evenings

Here’s a Vanilla Chai recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of water

– 2 cups of milk

– 4 black tea bags or 2 tablespoons of loose black tea leaves

– 4-5 green cardamom pods, crushed

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

– 4-5 whole cloves

– 2-3 black peppercorns

– 2 tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– Whipped cream (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Start by crushing the green cardamom pods slightly to release their flavor. You can do this using the flat side of a knife or a mortar and pestle.

2. In a saucepan, add the water, milk, crushed cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, ginger slices, cloves, and black peppercorns. Bring this mixture to a gentle boil.

3. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the black tea bags or loose tea leaves. Allow it to simmer for about 5-7 minutes, or until the tea is well-brewed.

4. While the tea is simmering, split the vanilla bean in half lengthwise, if using. Scrape out the vanilla seeds using the back of a knife.

5. Add the vanilla seeds (or vanilla extract) and sugar to the tea. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

6. Let the chai simmer for a couple more minutes, allowing all the flavors to meld together.

7. Remove the saucepan from heat and strain the chai into cups or mugs.

8. If desired, top your vanilla chai with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra indulgent treat.

9. Serve hot and enjoy your homemade Vanilla Chai!

Feel free to adjust the sugar and vanilla to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your comforting and aromatic cup of Vanilla Chai!