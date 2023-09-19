Mayawati calls for distinct reservation for OBC, SC, and ST women in Women Reservation Bill

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has called for a distinct reservation for women from OBC (Other Backward Classes), SC (Scheduled Castes), and ST (Scheduled Tribes) sections within the Women Reservation bill, which was introduced in Parliament today.

Mayawati expressed her expectations that most parties, including the BSP, would support the Women’s Reservation Bill. She hopes that this long-pending bill will pass after thorough discussion. She emphasized that instead of the proposed 33%, women should receive a 50% reservation in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, considering the female population.

Mayawati also stressed the importance of ensuring a separate quota for women from OBC, SC, and ST sections within the women’s reservation, as it would be unfair to them otherwise.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Women’s Reservation Bill on Monday, and it was subsequently introduced in the Lok Sabha during the special session held in the new Parliament building.

Mayawati’s call for additional provisions in the bill aims to address the unique challenges faced by women from marginalized communities and ensure a more inclusive and equitable representation of women in political leadership roles.