SS Rajamouli is back with a new film after the roaring success of RRR and Baahubali

Following the massive success of “RRR” and “Baahubali,” filmmaker SS Rajamouli is back with his latest project. This time, he’s set to bring to the screen the life story of Dadasaheb Phalke, often regarded as the pioneer of Indian cinema. The biopic, titled “Made In India,” will be produced by Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta, with Nitin Kakkar as the director.

Rajamouli, whose previous film “RRR” achieved global acclaim and won international awards such as the Golden Globes and Oscars, is now gearing up to tell the tale of “the birth and rise of Indian cinema.” According to Rajamouli’s representative, the film is poised to be a “magnum opus on a massive scale and canvas.” However, Rajamouli himself does not plan to direct the movie.

The announcement of this ambitious project was made by Rajamouli on Twitter, along with a video, where he expressed the emotional impact of the film’s narration. He emphasized that creating a biopic is a challenging endeavor, and portraying the life of the “FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA” adds another layer of complexity to the project. Nonetheless, he expressed his confidence in the team behind the film.

Rajamouli’s previous film, “RRR,” received widespread acclaim and recognition on the global stage. The movie earned significant accolades at the 95th Academy Awards, securing the Best Original Song Oscar for “Naatu Naatu.” This foot-tapping song featured the film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the award was shared by the composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Additionally, the song won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Furthermore, “RRR” clinched the title of Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes.

With “Made In India,” SS Rajamouli aims to continue his streak of delivering cinematic masterpieces and further cement his legacy in the Indian film industry.