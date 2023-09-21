Royal Enfield launches rental program: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Royal Enfield launched Royal Enfield Rentals programme. This new scheme allows travellers and motorcyclists access to rent over 300 Royal Enfield motorcycles across 25 cities in the country from more than 40 motorcycle rental operators.

The cities initially included in the scheme are Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Manali, Dharamshala, Leh, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Shimla, Nainital, Dehradun, and Silliguri.

‘Our extended family of motorcycle rental and tour operators and mechanics have played a critical role in shaping our culture and mission of pure motorcycling. Alongside our efforts, the people of this extended ecosystem have built wider access and aspiration for our motorcycles,’ said Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield recently launched the 2023 Bullet 350. Priced between Rs 1,73,562 and Rs 2,15,801 (ex-showroom), the motorcycle uses the new 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, which produces 20.2bhp and 27Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed MT.