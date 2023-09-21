Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Thursday’s trading session in negative territory. The NSE Nifty settled at 19,742.35, down 159.05 points, or 0.90%. BSE Sensex ended at 66,230.24, lower by 570.60 points, or 0.85%.

The border indices as well as the sectoral indices ended lower. The Bank Nifty index shed as many as 760.75 points to 44,623.85. PSU Bank, Auto, Private Bank, and Realty stocks also settled lower. Auto stocks saw profit booking ahead of monthly sales data while banks slipped on concerns related to margins with ICICI Bank being the top loser. PSU banks saw a fall with strong volumes, with SBI slipping below the Rs 300-mark.

1,288 shares rose, 2,254 fell and 127 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and IndusInd Bank.