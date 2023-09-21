DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Sep 21, 2023, 04:12 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Thursday’s trading session in negative territory. The NSE Nifty settled at 19,742.35,  down 159.05 points, or 0.90%. BSE  Sensex  ended at 66,230.24, lower by  570.60 points, or 0.85%.

The border indices as well as the sectoral indices ended lower. The Bank Nifty index shed as many as 760.75 points to 44,623.85. PSU Bank, Auto, Private Bank, and Realty stocks also settled lower. Auto stocks saw profit booking ahead of monthly sales data while banks slipped on concerns related to margins with ICICI Bank being the top loser. PSU banks saw a fall with strong volumes, with SBI slipping below the Rs 300-mark.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE announces 4-day weekend holiday 

1,288 shares rose, 2,254 fell and 127 shares remained  unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and IndusInd Bank.

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 21, 2023, 04:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button