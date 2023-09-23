Anil Akkara Claims ?100 Cr Scam in Ayyanthole Co-op Bank

Amidst an ongoing investigation into the controversial Karuvannur co-operative bank scam, former Congress MLA Anil Akkara has made startling allegations concerning a Rs 100 crore scam in the Ayyanthole Service Co-operative bank of Thrissur. According to him, “Bank employees P Sudhakaran and Sunanda Bhai are the kingpins of the scam. The property of a teacher and tehsildar based in Chittilappally was pledged for Rs 75 lakh. But only Rs 25 lakh was given to them. Aboobacker, a native of Malappuram was the mediator of this loan. The borrowers have given a fake address to claim the loan. Now, they are facing eviction over evasion of Rs 1.5 crore as loan arrears,” he asserted.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the fraudulent activities within the bank extended to swindling Rs 50 lakh from these borrowers. Akkara also raised concerns about the bank’s practices, stating that the bank had sanctioned over 40 loans to applicants all linked to a single flat in Thrissur.

The Ayyanthole bank’s troubles have escalated after the Enforcement Directorate exposed that Satheesh Kumar, a key accused in the Karuvannur bank scam, had laundered money through this bank. ED discovered that the accused had deposited unaccounted money worth Rs 40 crore in the Ayyanthole Service Co-operative Bank, leading to the freezing of five accounts belonging to Satheesh and his family members in this institution.