Assam CM’s wife files ?10 crore defamation lawsuit against Gaurav Gogoi

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has initiated a defamation lawsuit amounting to Rs 10 crore against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of spreading “false” claims regarding irregularities in a food processing project.

The lawsuit, represented by senior advocate Devajit Saikia, has been filed at the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday, with a hearing scheduled for September 26. According to Saikia, his client seeks Rs 10 crore in damages due to various tweets made by Gaurav Gogoi. Saikia emphasized that they have unequivocally stated that they never applied for or received any subsidy for the project.

Saikia also clarified that the process to request a subsidy has not been initiated, and his client’s firm received a show-cause notice on May 26, 2023, along with an email from the Ministry of Food Processing. The project’s approval was granted on November 22, 2022, and the latest email indicated that their claim would expire if they didn’t submit a proposal, even though they had no intention of applying for a subsidy. The defamation suit stems from allegations of irregularities in the food processing project, with Riniki Bhuyan Sarma seeking to clear her name of any wrongdoing.