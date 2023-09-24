16-year-old boy assaulted at Delhi school; four teachers face charges

In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area, a 16-year-old boy, a Class 10 student, suffered multiple injuries following an alleged assault by four of his school teachers. An FIR was filed against these teachers at the Bhajanpura police station in North-East Delhi based on a complaint from the boy’s mother. The incident unfolded when the student was reportedly reprimanded for looking out of the window by one of his teachers on September 15. Despite apologizing, he was expelled from the classroom, and later, he was brutally beaten by the same teacher and three others from the school.

Describing the incident, the boy recounted that the teacher slapped him when he was caught looking out of the window, and when he expressed pain, the teacher slapped him multiple times. Subsequently, he apologized, but he was beaten again and expelled from the class. The teacher then took him to an NCC room and called three of his colleagues, who collectively assaulted the boy, causing injuries to his waist, chest, and face. The four teachers also allegedly threatened the student with dire consequences if he reported the assault.

The victim shared the incident with his mother, who lodged a complaint. The boy experienced severe pain in his chest and waist and had to be admitted to a hospital. An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the police into the matter.