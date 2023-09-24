Fire in illegal fuel depot kills 34 including 2 babies

Cotonou: In a tragic incident at least 34 people including 2 babies were killed in a fire accident. More than a dozen others were seriously injured. The fire occurred at an illegal fuel depot in Seme Podji in Benin near Nigeria’s border.

Benin’s Interior Minister Alassane Seidou told reporters a serious fire had occurred in the town, but did not give details about exactly how it had happened. ‘Unfortunately we have 34 deaths including two babies. Their bodies are charred because the cause of the fire is smuggled fuel,’ said he.

Nigeria is a major oil and gas producer and fuel smuggling is common along its borders. Low-cost subsidized oil from Nigeria was transported illegally by road to neighbouring countries, primarily Benin, where it is resold on the black market by informal sellers.