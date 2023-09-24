UAE authority warns of delay on key road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned motorists of a delay along Al Yalayis Interchange with Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai this weekend. RTA informed that motorists can expect a delay coming from Al Yalaysis Road towards Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 12am Saturday, September 23 until 12am Monday, September 25.

The delay is due to the installation of the Etihad Rail Bridge. Etihad Rail’s commercial freight services are fully operational now. It transports cargo across the UAE. Stage Two extends across the UAE from the border with Saudi Arabia at Ghuwaifat, connecting the emirates via Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah and thence to Fujairah on the UAE’s east coast. Etihad Rail will also link with the planned GCC network, crossing borders with the UAE’s GCC neighbours.