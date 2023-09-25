Tesla releases a captivating new video showcasing the capabilities of its humanoid robot, Optimus

Tesla has unveiled a captivating video showcasing its humanoid robot, Optimus, engaging autonomously in various activities, including yoga sessions and the efficient sorting of blue and green-colored objects.

The video highlights Optimus’s impressive ability to mimic human-like proficiency in these tasks. In more complex scenarios involving human intervention in the color block sorting task, the robot adapts quickly and successfully completes the assigned tasks, demonstrating its versatility in real-world situations.

Impressive Yoga Skills: The video demonstrates Optimus performing yoga postures that require balance and flexibility. It showcases the robot standing on one leg and extending its limbs, highlighting its flexibility during yoga poses.

Self-Calibration and Precision: Optimus can self-calibrate its arms and legs while accurately determining the position of its limbs in space. This precision is achieved through a combination of vision and joint position encoders.

Tesla’s Vision for Optimus: The official Tesla Optimus account shared the video, emphasizing that the robot can independently classify objects. Its neural network has been fully trained end-to-end, allowing it to process video input and generate control output. Tesla invites collaboration in the development and enhancement of Optimus’s capabilities.

Shared Technology: Optimus shares certain AI software and sensors with Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance technology used in their cars, enabling it to process video input and control its actions.

Elon Musk’s Response: Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the video with a simple word: “Progress.”

Tesla’s Vision for Optimus: Tesla’s website outlines the purpose of TeslaBot as creating a general-purpose, bipedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks. Achieving this goal involves developing software stacks for balance, navigation, perception, and interaction with the physical world.

Prototype Unveiling: During Tesla’s 2022 AI Day presentation, Elon Musk unveiled a prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus. The presentation featured a deconstructed Optimus named “Bumble C,” which cautiously took a step forward and showcased a dance move, prioritizing safety to avoid mishaps.

Tesla also revealed a “very close to production” prototype of Optimus with a fully assembled body. While it demonstrated wrist and hand movement, Musk noted that it still contained components like actuators and a battery pack and wasn’t yet ready for walking.