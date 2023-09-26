Asian Games 2023: Indian equestrian team wins gold

Hangzhou: India won a Gold medal in equestrian event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. India is winning gold medal in this event after 41 years.

The Indian team of Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Anush Gaarwalla, and Divyakriti Singh won gold medal in the Team Dressage event with a total score of 209.205. China won silver with 204.882 and Hong Kong China won bronze with 204.852.

This is India’s fourth Gold medal in equestrian at the Asian Games and their 13th medal overall in the event. All of 3 India’s Gold medals in Equestrian came in the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi.