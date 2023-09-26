Kerala’s Second Vande Bharat Service Starts Tomorrow, Nearly Fully Booked Till October 2

Kerala’s eagerly awaited second Vande Bharat Express, set to commence regular service tomorrow, has garnered significant attention, with almost all its seats reserved until October 2. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website confirms full reservations for the eight-coach Vande Bharat train (train no: 20631) until September 28, and again on September 30 and October 1. Currently, seats remain available for September 29, with a limited number for September 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremoniously inaugurated Kerala’s latest Vande Bharat Express on September 24, marking an important moment in the region’s railway history. Additionally, the first Vande Bharat Express trains (train nos. 20633 and 20634) that ply the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route continue to offer ample seating capacity, having commenced operations on April 25.

Railway authorities have coordinated the schedules of the two Vande Bharat Express trains to facilitate crossings. Morning services are scheduled to intersect at Shoranur, while evening crossings are planned between Chalakkudy and Angamaly.

The inaugural run of Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express was met with enthusiasm, with over 3,000 passengers enjoying the journey. Each station along the route, including Kasaragod, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kayamkulam Junction, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram Central, hosted elaborate functions to mark the occasion. Souvenir tickets were distributed, and passengers included students, members of socio-cultural organizations, representatives from public and private firms, and individuals affiliated with political parties, with a notable presence of women passengers. Minister of State External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan undertook the entire journey, and celebrations at the Tirur Railway Station featured traditional arts, including kalari payattu.

The launch of Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express has truly been a momentous event celebrated by diverse communities and passengers throughout the region.