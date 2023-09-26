Tribal Students Humiliated: Stripped in Attappadi Girls’ Hostel

On Tuesday, the police received a distressing complaint concerning an appalling incident that transpired at a pre-matric girls’ hostel in Sholayur, Attappadi. The complaint alleged that four tribal students had been forcibly stripped of their clothing in front of their fellow classmates.

A case has been officially registered against the hostel warden, as well as the counselor and assistant involved in this deeply disturbing incident. The individuals implicated in this unfortunate event have been identified as Athira, Kausalya, Kasthuri, and Suja.

According to reports, this deplorable incident unfolded on September 22. Allegedly, hostel residents were explicitly instructed not to exchange clothes due to concerns about a skin disease outbreak. Those found contravening this directive were subjected to the humiliating ordeal of removing their clothing and donning their own attire.

The affected tribal students have revealed the profound humiliation and emotional anguish they experienced due to being coerced into disrobing in front of their peers. It was the students’ parents who, upon discovering the extent of their children’s suffering, took the courageous step of approaching the police and formally lodging a complaint.

In response to this distressing situation, the Sholayur police have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding this grievous incident.