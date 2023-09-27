Man detained in Mysuru for illegal possession of 4 cats, 9 different snake species

A man’s home in Mysuru was searched by the forest cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Four civet cats and nine different snake species were found in the man’s home.

Sandeep alias Dipu was arrested for illegally possessing cats and snakes after a CID forest cell raided his home. The raid’s findings are listed below:

Spectacled Cobra – 04

Trinket Snake – 02

Common Krait – 02

Common Wolf Snake – 01

Common Kukri – 01

Saw Scalled Viper – 02

Rat Snake – 02

Checkered Keelback – 01

Sand Boa – 03

Along with the snakes, a snake venom milking apparatus was also found in the man’s possession. From his home, four subadult civet cats were also taken.

Sandeep has been detained in judicial custody after being arrested in accordance with certain sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.