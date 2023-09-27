PM Modi criticizes opposition for categorising women differently

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition for attempting to categorize women differently in the context of the Women’s Reservation Bill. He spoke to a group of women in Ahmedabad, emphasizing the power of women that ultimately led to the passage of the bill in both Houses of Parliament. He highlighted how even those who had delayed the bill for years had to support it due to women’s influence. Modi pointed out that some people had tried to divide women into different categories and undermine their strength. However, realizing that the government was determined to push this legislation and that women across the nation were closely observing the parliamentary proceedings, they were compelled to vote in favor of the bill against their initial preferences.