Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Surpasses ‘Pathaan,’ Earns ?1000 Cr Globally

In a stunning turn of events at the Indian box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest cinematic venture, ‘Jawan,’ has managed to outshine ‘Pathaan’ in terms of collection. Directed by Atlee, this high-octane action thriller made its theatrical debut on September 7 and achieved the remarkable feat of crossing the coveted Rs 1,000-crore mark on the global stage as of September 25.

The news of this monumental achievement was officially shared by Red Chillies Production on their Instagram account. A captivating video featuring Shah Rukh Khan himself was posted, revealing that ‘Jawan’ had amassed a staggering “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC.” The accompanying caption by the production house exclaimed, “History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also forecasted the triumph of ‘Jawan’ over ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Pathaan’ in his tweet earlier this week.

‘Jawan,’ not only a showcase of Khan’s charismatic presence but also featuring a stellar cast including Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and a cameo appearance by Sanjay Dutt, delves into the compelling narrative of a father-son dynamic, while also shining a spotlight on pertinent social and political issues. Under Atlee’s direction, ‘Jawan’ has certainly left an indelible mark on the global cinema landscape.