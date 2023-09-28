Chhattisgarh buses to get GPS , tracking and panic button for women safety

The Chhattisgarh government introduced a command and control center to boost the safety of women and girls traveling on private passenger and school buses. They’ve equipped these buses with a GPS-based vehicle tracking system to locate them and have added panic buttons for passengers in case of emergencies or potential danger. This safety initiative aims to deter criminal activities. Chhattisgarh has around 12,000 privately owned passenger buses operating across the state and more than 6,000 private school buses.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the GPS-based tracking system, which provides real-time information about the bus’s location and route, ensuring increased safety. Passengers can use the panic button to immediately alert the police control room and the transport control room in emergencies or accidents. This action triggers the state’s emergency response support system, the Dial 112 services, leading to a swift response from the nearest police station.