Crystal Crop Protection acquires Sadanand Cotton Seeds from Kohinoor Seeds

Mumbai: Leading R&D-based crop protection manufacturing and marketing company in the country, Crystal Crop Protection has acquired Sadanand Cotton Seeds business from Kohinoor Seeds. The agrochemical manufacturer said that this acquisition will boost its portfolio as it has been focusing in a few segments including cotton and mustard.

‘We firmly believe that this strategic acquisition will not only reinforce our market presence in the Cotton Seeds segment but will also substantially enhance our reach and accessibility within the broader Seeds industry. In a market where approximately five crore packets constitute the cotton seed sector, displaying consistent performance over recent years, the importance of cotton as a pivotal cash crop for farmers cannot be emphasized enough. Crystal’s commitment to actively collaborating with farmers to amplify their income levels remains consistent. This acquisition represents an important milestone in further solidifying Crystal’s presence within the cotton crop sector. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Sadanand and delivering exceptional value to our customers,’ said Satyender Singh, CEO of Seeds at Crystal Crop Protection.

‘We are delighted that Crystal Crop Protection has acquired ‘Sadanand’. Crystal Crop Protection is a leading company in the segment and has been making giant strides in this space through focus on innovation and digitalisation. We believe that this acquisition will provide a unique synergy of strengths to build the brand further,’ said Pawan Kansal, Managing Director, Kohinoor Seed Fields India Private Limited.

Crystal Crop Protection Limited is an R&D-based crop protection manufacturing and marketing company. Its business is segregated into agrochemicals, seeds and agri-equipment.

Kohinoor Seeds is actively involved in the research, production, processing, and marketing of high-quality seeds of various crops viz. cotton, wheat, paddy, corn, mustard and vegetables with a turnover of Rs 85 crore in FY22. Kohinoor has established R&D facilities at multiple locations in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana.