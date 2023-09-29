China’s population shrinks; Government asks its soldiers to have more children

A year after China experienced its first population decline in 61 years, the Chinese government is encouraging its soldiers to have more children and take responsibility for childbearing, aiming to boost birth rates and make military careers more appealing to young people seeking a healthy family life.

China’s communist leaders issued a new executive order on family planning and the military, which took effect on September 10. Although not all the details of the plan have been fully disclosed, Chinese state media reports that the policy will “standardize adjustments in [planned] births, incentives, related services” and establish “a complete chain” from childbirth to child care, with comprehensive technical support.

Several posts on official Chinese military social media accounts have suggested that incentives for soldiers who become new parents will include a five-day vacation each year. This leave will be granted to military personnel with children under 3 years of age, and there is a possibility that newly enlisted soldiers may be allowed to visit their families during the first two years of their service.

Monetary incentives are also part of the plan and apply to the general population as well. China, once the world’s most populous country, was recently surpassed by India. The strict One-Child Policy that was in place for decades ultimately led to a declining birth rate and an increasingly elderly population.

In response to this demographic challenge, China abandoned the One-Child Policy in 2016. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, China even allowed couples to have three children. Several Chinese provinces are already offering incentives to encourage couples to have more children, including monthly stipends until the child reaches three years of age or one-time rewards.

In the city of Shaoxing, near Shanghai, couples with three children are reportedly eligible for up to $50,000 in credit for home purchases. Despite these efforts, there has not been a significant increase in birth rates so far. Encouraging soldiers to have more children is seen as another step to address the population decline issue in China.