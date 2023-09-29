Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices declined in Kerala for fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,920, lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last four days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 1040 per 8 gram.

On the multi Commodity Exchange 9MCX), gold futures were up by Rs 7 or 0.01% at Rs 57,853 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,285 per kg, higher by Rs 685 or 0.97%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,866.41 per ounce. The yellow metal is set for a nearly 4% decline this month and its second consecutive quarterly drop. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,883.50. Price of spot silver firmed 0.2% to $22.65 per ounce, but was also set for its worst month in seven. Price of platinum gained 0.4% to $908.02 and palladium steadied at $1,272.31. Both are poised to squeeze out quarterly gains.