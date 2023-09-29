Congress accuses the government of intentionally ending the MGNREGA program

The Congress has accused the Central government of intentionally delaying funding for social audits within the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), resulting in significant disruptions to the process. This delay, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, hampers the system and provides the government with a pretext to withhold funding from states, thereby affecting wage payments and more.

Ramesh emphasized the vital role of social audits by gram sabhas in enforcing accountability, promoting transparency, and combating corruption within the MGNREGA framework. These audits are conducted independently in each state and are directly funded by the Central government to maintain their autonomy. However, recent delays in this funding have disrupted the social audit process.

Ramesh asserted that this pattern amounts to a deliberate dismantling of MGNREGA, describing it as a calculated entrapment of the program, leaving it in a complicated situation.

The social audits are crucial for the proper functioning and integrity of MGNREGA, and any disruption in this process has broader implications for the program’s effectiveness and impact.

The Congress’s allegations raise concerns about the future of MGNREGA and its role in providing rural employment and livelihood support, especially for the marginalized sections of society. The program has been a significant welfare initiative aimed at reducing poverty and promoting rural development in India.

The government’s response to these claims will likely play a pivotal role in determining the fate of MGNREGA and its ability to fulfill its intended objectives.