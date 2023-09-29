Indian Railways to change timings of 182 trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to change the timings of 182 trains. The new timings will come into effect from October 1, 2023. The national transporter has prepared the new All India Railways timetable. The new timetable will be released on September 30, 2023.

The arrival and departure times of 182 trains passing through Bareilly will be changed by 5 minutes to 1 hour. There are 182 trains that run through Bareilly from the Bareilly-Chandausi branch line, Tanakpur-Kasganj, and Kasganj-Haldwani lines, in addition to the Northern and North Eastern Railway’s Delhi-Lucknow main line

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

There are 62 trains of which are operating on a daily basis while other trains travel via Bareilly on 1 to 4 days a week. The timetable has been made for the new train between Lucknow and Anand Vihar.

The proposed timetable includes an increase in the speed of some trains and also proposes the addition of new stops for some trains. Railway Division will also operate a new train from Bhavnagar to Haridwar.