Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of popular attractions

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has announced the temporary closure of two of its popular attractions. The ‘Garden in the Sky’ and ‘Rashid’s Playground’ will be temporarily closed from October 1, 2023. It did not specify when the two attractions would reopen.

Earlier this year, in May, Expo City Dubai temporarily closed the Garden in the Sky for routine maintenance and resumed operations in the beginning of August. Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground. It offers people a 360-degree views.

Rashid’s Playground at Jubilee Park is a colourful space for children. It is an ocean-themed adventure that features sharks on springs, whale slides, ocean liners, and an interactive 3D maze model.