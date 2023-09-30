Man’s Violent Escape Attempt in Kozhikode Leaves Three Officers Injured

In an incident that unfolded on Friday night in Chengottukavu, three police officers, including a circle inspector, found themselves injured when a man named Rouf unleashed a violent assault against them. The confrontation occurred following a complaint filed by Rouf’s wife, prompting a police team from the Koyilandy police station to visit his residence.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod was among the officers injured, suffering head injuries in the attack. Shockingly, Rouf resorted to the use of a sharp weapon during the altercation, resulting in injuries to the police personnel. Furthermore, Rouf’s aggression didn’t spare himself, as he reportedly slammed his own head against a wall, causing self-inflicted injuries.

According to the complaint lodged by Rouf’s wife, he had forcibly evicted her and their daughter from their home late at night, locking them out. When the police arrived to investigate the matter, Rouf initiated an unprovoked attack on them. Notably, Rouf is known to be involved in multiple criminal cases. Despite sustaining injuries, the police successfully apprehended the accused. Subsequently, the court remanded Rouf in judicial custody, instructing the police to ensure he receives the necessary medical attention. In a statement, the police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order while upholding justice.