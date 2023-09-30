Northumberland police arrests a man in his 60s amid an ongoing investigation over felling of Sycamore Gap tree

In Northumberland, police officers have apprehended a man in his sixties as part of an ongoing investigation into the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree, an act that left local residents shocked.

The tree, located adjacent to Hadrian’s Wall, was maliciously damaged overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, described by detectives as a “deliberate act of vandalism.” Reports suggest that a TikTok stunt might have been the motive behind the vandalism.

The Sycamore Gap tree gained fame after featuring prominently in a crucial scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and was one of the most photographed trees in the United Kingdom.

A 16-year-old boy had previously been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to the Sycamore Gap tree, but he was later released on bail.

The man in his sixties, arrested on Friday evening, remains in police custody and is cooperating with officers in their inquiries, according to Northumbria police officials.

DCI Rebecca Fenney-Menzies of Northumbria Police stated, “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror, and anger throughout the north-east and farther afield.”

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice. Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch,” he added.

The police are actively seeking any information that could lead to the identification of the perpetrator.

Fenney-Menzies urged the public to report any suspicious activities and cautioned against spreading unfounded rumors in the community or on social media, emphasizing that any information, regardless of its perceived significance, could be vital to their inquiries.