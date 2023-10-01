Indore metro achieves record-setting construction pace in Indian metro development

The city of Indore, known for its cleanliness and smart initiatives, marked a significant milestone with the successful trial run of its first metro train. The trial covered a 6 km distance from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor stations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with officials and representatives, participated in this inaugural journey.

Chouhan commended the residents of Indore and all those involved in the successful trial run. He also announced the establishment of a Metropolitan Authority in Indore and the expansion of the Indore Metro to Pithampur and Ujjain via Sanwer by 2028, coinciding with the next Simhastha in Ujjain.

Upon the completion of the Rs 7,500 crore project and its public opening, around seven lakh people will commute daily via this new transport mode. The three-coach metro train will operate at speeds of up to 90 kmph, providing accessibility for individuals with disabilities. This fully air-conditioned metro train will offer seating for 50 passengers and standing room for 300.

The metro service will cover more than 31 km, featuring 28 stations, including seven underground and 21 elevated stations. An automatic ticketing system through the National Common Mobility Card will be in place.