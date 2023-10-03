Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Hangzhou: India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. This was the second medal for Parul at the Asiad. She she had clinched silver in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

Praveen Chithravel won a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump with a jump of 16.68m on Tuesday. Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath won silver with a timing of 1:48:50 in the men’s 800m on Tuesday.