A new season of Koffee With Karan is brewing

A fresh season of Koffee With Karan is in the works. This time, the talk will be more daring, wilder, and open, leading to numerous revelations. Karan Johar, the producer, director, show host, and actor, is returning with Koffee with Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. This season, the discussions will go beyond marriages, airport fashion, social media, and casual farewells. Karan Johar will bring out the enjoyable and unfiltered sides of the actors, offering you all the inside information to discuss until the next season.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, stated, “Koffee with Karan S7 received an incredible response last year on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an iconic show and has been a favorite among audiences since its inception. With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fanbase even more. Collaborating with the accomplished producer-director Karan Johar once again and bringing the content of this season to a wider audience is exciting.”

Karan Johar, the director and show host, remarked, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting the new season of Koffee with Karan – and your wishes have been granted! After the overwhelming response and numerous speculations from season 7, this season, let’s have my friends and your beloved celebrities reveal their secrets while engaging in unfiltered discussions on the famous Koffee couch. Returning to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will feature unrestrained conversations, competitive rapid-fire rounds, and lots of talks, which we all adore! So, why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.