Australia state warns about heavy floods just 24 hours after bush fires

In less than 24 hours since residents in parts of Victoria state, Australia, fled bushfires, authorities have issued warnings of flooding as heavy rain extinguishes the flames and causes rivers to swell in the southeastern state.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted flash flooding in northeastern Victoria through Wednesday afternoon as rain inundates areas where, as recently as Tuesday, approximately 17,000 hectares were on fire.

Overnight, first responders rescued a farmer in the region who had become trapped after driving through floodwaters, according to Tim Wiebusch, Chief Officer Operations at Victoria State Emergency Service.

Some parts of the state have received up to 150 mm of rain, nearly eight times the state’s average for September, with more rain expected on Wednesday, Wiebusch noted.

Wiebusch mentioned, “Fortunately, we have seen some rainfall across those two fires. But over these next 24, 48 hours, flash flooding, riverine flooding, is really the key risk. We can’t emphasize enough that people need to be alert to their conditions.”

The rain is occurring during an unseasonably dry Australian spring that began in September. Last month, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, was the driest September on record, with rainfall 71% below the 1961-1990 average.

Firefighters are working to contain bushfires in two areas of Victoria state, but authorities have stated that there is no immediate threat to residents.

Across the border in New South Wales state, a bushfire covering 5,200 hectares is out of control near the town of Bermagui, approximately 300 km (186 miles) southwest of Sydney.

Sheena Boughen, a resident of a nearby town, expressed her anxiety about the situation: “I just feel anxious and a bit on edge because we don’t really know yet what’s next,” she told state broadcaster ABC.

During a visit to the area, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the severity of the fires would likely evoke memories of the catastrophic fire season in the summer of 2019-2020.

“This must be an incredibly traumatic experience,” he said. “We’re standing here; we can smell, we can see the impact that these fires are having.”

State fire authorities have reported that conditions eased overnight, although several properties were lost, and firefighters are working to contain the blaze.