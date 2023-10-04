Bihar Police constable recruitment test scrapped due to paper leak

The Bihar constable recruitment examination, which was held on October 1, has been called off due to a paper leak, as officially stated. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) announced on Tuesday that the exam was marred by cheating committed by some unscrupulous candidates. The CSBC statement detailed complaints of candidates resorting to electronic devices and fraudulent tactics at specific centers during the examination. Consequently, the test has been indefinitely postponed, and those caught cheating were promptly apprehended.

Numerous complaints were filed with the board, highlighting irregularities in the examination that compromised its integrity, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the October 1 exam. Additionally, the exams scheduled for October 7 and October 15 have also been postponed indefinitely.

Troubling reports emerged, suggesting that certain candidates gained access to exam answers through mobile devices and other illicit methods. Many were caught red-handed with handwritten answer sheets. The case is now under investigation by the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. The EOU has already filed a total of 67 FIRs across 21 districts and arrested 148 individuals on allegations related to the question paper leak.

Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, noted that EOU investigators have seized multiple electronic devices from the arrested suspects, which are currently undergoing scrutiny. Further arrests are expected in the coming days in this regard. The Bihar Police Constable 2023 recruitment drive aimed to fill 21,391 vacancies across various branches of the state police. The examination took place at 529 centers in 37 districts, with a considerable number of aspirants participating.