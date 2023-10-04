Canada Commits to Constructive Engagement with India, Avoids Escalation: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the ongoing diplomatic tension with India, emphasizing Canada’s commitment to avoiding escalation and maintaining constructive relations with New Delhi. He stated, “Obviously, we’re going through an extremely challenging time with India.”

Regarding reports suggesting India’s request to withdraw Canadian diplomats, Trudeau did not confirm these claims but reiterated their desire to work with India. He stated, “We’re not looking to escalate; we’re going to be doing the work that matters in continuing to have constructive relations with India through this extremely difficult time.”

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stressed the importance of a strong diplomatic presence in India, emphasizing the need for diplomats on the ground during moments of tension. She stated, “In moments of tensions… it’s important that diplomats be on the ground, and that’s why we believe in the importance of having a strong diplomatic footprint in India.”

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada stemmed from Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India vehemently denied these allegations. The dispute led to India’s request for Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff and address anti-India elements operating from Canadian soil.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted the necessity for both governments to engage in dialogue and resolve their differences, highlighting the broader issue of “permissiveness” that needs to be addressed.