Community Demands Safety & Compensation Amid Otter Threat at Iruvazhinji River

On Tuesday, an unusual gathering took place on the banks of the Iruvazhinji River at Theyyathum Kadavu in Kodiyathur, Kozhikode. Hundreds of local residents came together for a ‘puzha sadass’ or riverbank gathering to protest the ongoing ‘otter menace’ in the river.

“We want to take a bath in our river safely, please send the otters away,” emphasized the gathering. To outsiders, this gathering may not seem significant, but for the protesters, it held great importance. Among those present, approximately 50 individuals had experienced otter bites.

Over the past five years, at least 200 people have fallen victim to otter attacks in the Iruvazhinji River. The meeting was organized by ‘Ente Swontham Iruvazhinji Koottayma.’

The primary demand of the protesters was to ensure the safety of those entering the river. The meeting called for the installation of metal nets at bathing ghats.

Another pressing demand was related to compensation for otter bite victims. Meeting participants argued that the current assistance provided by authorities, which covers the cost of anti-rabies vaccines and travel expenses, is insufficient.

“The present aid is not sufficient; we demand compensation of Rs 10,000,” asserted PKC Mohammed, a participant in the agitation. Those bitten by otters often face temporary loss of livelihood.

Furthermore, victims like Latheef described the excruciating pain and continuous bleeding caused by otter bites. Latheef mentioned receiving 32 shots of the vaccine on both legs.

Wildlife researchers Dr. Jayasuryan and Dr. Arun Sathyan led a discussion on the issue, with Dr. Sathyan, a veterinary surgeon in the Forest Department, noting, “No other place in Kerala is affected by otter menace like this.”

The meeting garnered support from the grama panchayats of Kodiyathur and Karassery, as well as the Mukkam Municipality, all of which share the Iruvazhinji River. Municipality Chairman PT Babu inaugurated the gathering, and Kodiyathur panchayat president Divya Shibu presided over it, in the presence of Karassery panchayat president VP Smitha and KT Naser Erakkodan, General Secretary of the ‘Koottayma.’