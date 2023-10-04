Homemade Goulash Recipe

Here’s a simple goulash recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 large onion, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 pound (450g) beef stew meat, cubed

– 2 tablespoons paprika

– 1 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)

– 1 bell pepper, chopped

– 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes

– 1 cup beef broth

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 2 cups cooked egg noodles or rice (for serving)

– Chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic. Sauté until the onion is translucent.

2. Add the cubed beef stew meat to the pot and brown it on all sides.

3. Stir in the paprika and caraway seeds (if using) and cook for a couple of minutes until fragrant.

4. Add the chopped bell pepper, diced tomatoes (with their juice), and beef broth to the pot. Stir well.

5. Season with salt and pepper to taste. You can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper if you prefer some heat.

6. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat becomes tender.

7. Serve the goulash hot over cooked egg noodles or rice. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.