Trio awarded Nobel for ‘quantum dots’ lighting technology in screens

Three US-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Chemistry Prize for their groundbreaking work on “quantum dots,” which are minuscule particles used to illuminate televisions and LED lamps. This recognition came shortly after an accidental release of their names before the official announcement.

The Nobel laureates are French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus from the United States, and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov. Their pioneering research has led to the development of tiny particles that not only enhance the display of light in televisions and LED lamps but also have applications in guiding surgeons during tumor removal procedures.

However, an uncommon occurrence transpired when the names of the winners were prematurely disseminated to media outlets. This unexpected leak prompted an official apology from the organizers of the Nobel Prizes.

Hans Ellegren, the Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, expressed regret about the incident, citing that a press release was sent out for “still unknown reasons.” He emphasized that this mishap did not impact the legitimate awarding of the prize recipients.

In summary, three exceptional scientists received the Nobel Chemistry Prize for their innovations in quantum dot technology, enabling advancements in illumination and medical applications, all amidst an unfortunate premature disclosure of their names.