Govt uses “ease of doing business” to remove rule on misleading Ayush medicine ads

The Indian government has made the decision to eliminate Rule 170 from the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, a rule that was originally introduced to prevent deceptive advertising of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) medicines. This change is attributed to the government’s aim to facilitate a more favorable business environment. Rule 170 was officially removed from the Drugs and Cosmetic Act in May.

Despite inquiries from experts regarding the reasoning behind this decision, the Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) ministry has provided no response to the matter. In a formal communication, the Ayush ministry stated that the omission of Rule 170 was a conscious decision, aligning with the government’s policy to promote ease of doing business.

This decision was communicated in response to an inquiry made by Dr. KV Babu, an RTI (Right to Information) activist, who sought clarification regarding the removal of this significant rule. The ministry explained that this choice was made by the Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB) during its meeting on March 15, 2021. The ASUDTAB is an advisory body that provides technical recommendations to both the central and state governments.

Furthermore, the communication noted that on May 25, the matter concerning Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 was discussed during a board meeting. It was recommended by the board to proceed with the final notification for the removal of Rule 170 and its associated provisions mentioned in the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The communication also mentioned that the Ayush Pharmacovigilance program has been strengthened throughout the country and is actively reporting misleading advertisements as part of its operations.