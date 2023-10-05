Police detain man after finding Instagram video of robbers showing stolen money

After posting an Instagram film showing off the stolen money, a man who had taken a sizeable sum of money from the home of an astrologer in Kanpur was arrested.

When the astrologer Tarun Sharma reported the theft to the police, they were able to obtain CCTV evidence that showed the robbers being caught in the act.

The police attempted to find them, but were unable.

The thieves made an Instagram reel to display their booty after that. They made a video, put the cash out on a hotel bed, and uploaded it to Instagram. Along with holding a stack of Rs. 500 bills in his hand, the individual hiding behind the camera was also surrounded by piles of cash on the bed.

After using digital tracking, police were able to trace down and arrest one of the robbers. They also seized two phones and about Rs 2 lakh in cash from the suspect.