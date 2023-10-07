Oppo launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched a new budget smartphone in India. The phone named ‘ Oppo A18’ is offered in 4GB + 64GB variant and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colours and can be purchased through the official Oppo online store and other retail stores across the country.

Oppo A18 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 720nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU and ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera unit- an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor.The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C.