In Nainital, bus carrying 32 people falls into gorge, 18 injuried

18 people were hurt after a bus carrying 32 people crashed into a gorge on Sunday in Nainital, Uttarakhand. State officials and locals hurried the afflicted passengers to close-by hospitals.

The tragedy happened while the vehicle was traveling along Nainital’s Kaladhungi road from Haryana.

The Disaster Control Room in Nainital alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which quickly sent rescue teams to the accident scene.

It has not yet been determined what caused the accident.