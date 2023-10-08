Protest in Nagapattinam after attacks on fishermen at sea

A surge in protests has occurred in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu following a series of five attacks on fishermen from Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram within just one month. These assaults, allegedly carried out by Sri Lankans at sea, have raised concerns and prompted calls for immediate action to address the issue. R Arumukham, a leader of the fishermen’s association in Nagapattinam, expressed the dire situation, citing the regular attacks in mid-sea where valuable fishing gear, GPS equipment, and catches are forcibly seized, and fishermen are subjected to brutal assaults. He warned that if a solution isn’t promptly found, they may resort to drastic measures like highway blockades and refraining from venturing out to sea.

In the most recent incident, eight fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked by unidentified individuals while fishing at sea. Fishermen from Vellapalam and Arcottuthurai areas of Nagapattinam district were robbed of their possessions, which included costly GPS equipment, fishing nets, and their catch. The attackers, believed to be Sri Lankans who spoke Tamil, intercepted their boat near Kodiyakarai on Friday night, resulting in injuries to Manian and Kodilingam.

Furthermore, on the same night, fishermen from Vedarayanam were assaulted by eight individuals in two boats, leading to the loss of their fishing gear and catch. Tamil Nadu Marine Coastal police have initiated investigations and registered cases in response to these incidents. The ongoing attacks and rising tensions underscore the urgent need to address the safety concerns of the fishermen operating in this region.