Why ‘Leo,’ a Pan-Indian Film, Skips North Indian Multiplexes – Here’s the Reason

The creators of ‘Leo,’ set for a pan-Indian release this month, are encountering challenges with theater exhibitors in North India. According to reports, most multiplex chains have declined to screen the movie because it’s slated for an OTT release just a month after its theatrical debut. These multiplex chains are reportedly pushing for an eight-week gap between the theatrical and OTT release, which diverges from the customary four-week window seen in the South Indian film industry.

This decision is poised to have a significant impact on the ‘Leo’ production team, as they had intended to capitalize on the film’s pan-Indian appeal. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his successful films ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Vikram,’ the movie boasts an ensemble cast. Anticipation is high for ‘Leo,’ a suspenseful story centered around serial killings and a police investigation. Anirudh is responsible for the film’s music composition, and it also features stars like Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Mathew Thomas in prominent roles.

The multiplex chains’ insistence on an extended theatrical exclusivity window could reshape the dynamics of film distribution in North India and potentially influence the strategies of future pan-Indian releases.