Pinarayi Vijayan Warns of Potential Danger if BJP Wins Third Term

In a passionate address on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led Centre and the RSS, issuing a grave warning about the potential consequences of a third BJP term. He stated, “If the BJP comes to power for a third time, the country would be in an insurmountable danger, and there would be no point in regretting it thereafter.” Vijayan accused these groups of actively seeking to erode the country’s diversity and transform it into a religious-based nation.

Highlighting the concerning trend of communal clashes in India, often centered around issues like cow protection and dietary choices, as well as the vilification of certain groups as enemies of the nation, the Kerala CM stressed the importance of upholding equal protection under the law for all citizens, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed. He expressed that these developments had instilled fear and apprehension among minority communities.

Vijayan underlined the prevailing awareness in the country, asserting that people recognized the impending danger and were determined to avert it. To this end, he mentioned the formation of a unified front comprising secular-minded groups and individuals, united in their goal to prevent the BJP from securing a third term in power.

Furthermore, Vijayan suggested that the BJP itself had realized the challenges of achieving a third term and had consequently undertaken certain risky actions, alluding to recent events. He cited the raids conducted by central agencies in opposition-ruled states as indicators of the BJP’s response to evolving circumstances.

In closing, the Chief Minister emphasized the strength of the unified front against the BJP and called for its continued fortification. He acknowledged the potential for further actions by the BJP but remained confident that these actions would not suffice to sway public opinion.